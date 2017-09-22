moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member



I's say Jake is more right than wrong. I like Gelling and Gildart, but I wouldn't deny that Shenton and Webster are probably the best pairing in the comp. And also that Hull wingers have been very good. But Wigan's problems aren't with their outside backs, as many have said. We are plenty good enough to be competitive there if the rest of the team was firing. We *have* overachieved in the last couple of seasons. And without drastic changes, which I think are unlikely, that won't alter anytime soon.



If Manfredi comes back the same player (and it's a big IF) then he is automatically the best winger in the league. Tom Davies is already in the top 3 wingers in the league for me. Just look at his stats, Tries, clean breaks, metres, tackle busts etc, it's phenomenal. Another season for him like this one and the NRL will be sniffing. Burgess is badly out of shape and fitness. Marshall had a couple of good attacking games against a poor Warrington side and that has masked the rest of his games. Shocking under the high ball and totally inept in defence and i can't see that changing, he isn't the answer im afraid. I would swap Gelling for quite a few centres in the league, Bill Topou being the main one. I like Gellings off the cuff style when we are in front or needing to be expansive but he does it too often for my liking and leaves me cringing when i see him within 20 metres of the opposition line when you just want him to take it in.

The criticisms of Hasler are very similar to those of Maguire at the Rabbits (excluding the culture stuff) - hanging on to an outmoded and dull style of play was OK whilst the side was competitive, but not once it stopped at least getting wins.



I'd say Wane and McDermott look a lot like Hasler and Maguire in that the signs are suggesting that they've hung on too long. Tony Smith did too (I'm pretty sure when he left Leeds he said that a coach shouldn't stay at a club for more than 4/5 years). The main difference between Smith and the others to me is that he has a record of achievement at more than one club. I'm really not convinced either Wane or McDermott would be particularly successful outside of the clubs they're at. tank123 Free-scoring winger



Rogues Gallery wrote: I've just watched his interview on Wigan tv and that's not what he said!

He said that at the beginning of the year had he been offered the WCC a Wembley final place and a chance of being in the Superleague semi-finals then he would "probably" have taken it.

He also said that there were no excuses and the buck stops with him.



So your saying he would have taken



Winning a glorified friendly (Charity Shield game)

Lose at Wembley

Fail to even get to the semi final games



And you as a fan would have taken that



Because in a nutshell that what Wigan standards have just become under Wane. And the buck does stop with him by prioritising getting to Wembley over the GF. We played a vastly understrength side at Leigh though I agree we had injuries.



What the answer is I'm not sure. Would keeping Wane and bringing in an attacking coach with a good record help. Waney is a good motivator although he's had a hang dog look about him almost all this season.

Perhaps Wane plus say Geoff Toovey as asst? Toovey would sort out our half backs and backs. The style would certainly improve.



Replacing Wane will be difficult although there would be plenty applicants if his job became vacant. How many of those applicants would be good enough or suitable is another matter. It took IL over a year to find and agree Mcguire so will it take the same next time?



One thing is for sure and that is we are all fed up with the style of rugby played and matter have to improve. Changes have to be made to get those improvements and if they are not made then the outlook for crowds next season is not good at all.

My preference is for Wane plus an attacking/backs asst coach, like Toovey. Don't know if he'd be suitable but if he was I'd have him here and asap!



You wouldn't swap Gelling, for anyone in this league?!!





I wouldn't swap Gelling either! Not unless it was for a top class international, proven centre.

I wouldn't swap Gelling either! Not unless it was for a top class international, proven centre.



What’s that saying about backside holes & opinions?



IMO his brain farts with the ball, shocking defence more often than not and his lack of fitness beyond 60 mins so often, far outweigh his occasional (again my opinion) good bits.

My problem often with him is he’s been at the club how long (6,7,8 years?) and still we’re looking at someone with potential who’s terribly inconsistent.



Azul wrote: lack of fitness

I thought you were trying to be serious until I read this bit! How does an unfit player carry the ball for an average 120 metres a game? He's a centre as well so that isn't kick returns bumping up the figures, that's hard graft every week. Absolute nonsense

