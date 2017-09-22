What the answer is I'm not sure. Would keeping Wane and bringing in an attacking coach with a good record help. Waney is a good motivator although he's had a hang dog look about him almost all this season.

Perhaps Wane plus say Geoff Toovey as asst? Toovey would sort out our half backs and backs. The style would certainly improve.



Replacing Wane will be difficult although there would be plenty applicants if his job became vacant. How many of those applicants would be good enough or suitable is another matter. It took IL over a year to find and agree Mcguire so will it take the same next time?



One thing is for sure and that is we are all fed up with the style of rugby played and matter have to improve. Changes have to be made to get those improvements and if they are not made then the outlook for crowds next season is not good at all.

My preference is for Wane plus an attacking/backs asst coach, like Toovey. Don't know if he'd be suitable but if he was I'd have him here and asap!