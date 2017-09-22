WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - UNBELIEVABLE

Re: UNBELIEVABLE
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 12:32 am
moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2521
I's say Jake is more right than wrong. I like Gelling and Gildart, but I wouldn't deny that Shenton and Webster are probably the best pairing in the comp. And also that Hull wingers have been very good. But Wigan's problems aren't with their outside backs, as many have said. We are plenty good enough to be competitive there if the rest of the team was firing. We *have* overachieved in the last couple of seasons. And without drastic changes, which I think are unlikely, that won't alter anytime soon.
Re: UNBELIEVABLE
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 5:46 am
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 637
If Manfredi comes back the same player (and it's a big IF) then he is automatically the best winger in the league. Tom Davies is already in the top 3 wingers in the league for me. Just look at his stats, Tries, clean breaks, metres, tackle busts etc, it's phenomenal. Another season for him like this one and the NRL will be sniffing. Burgess is badly out of shape and fitness. Marshall had a couple of good attacking games against a poor Warrington side and that has masked the rest of his games. Shocking under the high ball and totally inept in defence and i can't see that changing, he isn't the answer im afraid. I would swap Gelling for quite a few centres in the league, Bill Topou being the main one. I like Gellings off the cuff style when we are in front or needing to be expansive but he does it too often for my liking and leaves me cringing when i see him within 20 metres of the opposition line when you just want him to take it in.
Re: UNBELIEVABLE
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:34 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8267
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
The criticisms of Hasler are very similar to those of Maguire at the Rabbits (excluding the culture stuff) - hanging on to an outmoded and dull style of play was OK whilst the side was competitive, but not once it stopped at least getting wins.

I'd say Wane and McDermott look a lot like Hasler and Maguire in that the signs are suggesting that they've hung on too long. Tony Smith did too (I'm pretty sure when he left Leeds he said that a coach shouldn't stay at a club for more than 4/5 years). The main difference between Smith and the others to me is that he has a record of achievement at more than one club. I'm really not convinced either Wane or McDermott would be particularly successful outside of the clubs they're at.
Re: UNBELIEVABLE
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:59 am
tank123 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Sep 02, 2007 8:31 pm
Posts: 1664
Rogues Gallery wrote:
I've just watched his interview on Wigan tv and that's not what he said!
He said that at the beginning of the year had he been offered the WCC a Wembley final place and a chance of being in the Superleague semi-finals then he would "probably" have taken it.
He also said that there were no excuses and the buck stops with him.


So your saying he would have taken

Winning a glorified friendly (Charity Shield game)
Lose at Wembley
Fail to even get to the semi final games

And you as a fan would have taken that

Because in a nutshell that what Wigan standards have just become under Wane. And the buck does stop with him by prioritising getting to Wembley over the GF. We played a vastly understrength side at Leigh though I agree we had injuries.

But the week after at Warrington in the CC game most returned just in time. Or was it more like held back. Because that 2 point if those players who came back the week after were available has cost us a lot more than just pride.
Re: UNBELIEVABLE
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:04 am
Father Ted Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7307
What the answer is I'm not sure. Would keeping Wane and bringing in an attacking coach with a good record help. Waney is a good motivator although he's had a hang dog look about him almost all this season.
Perhaps Wane plus say Geoff Toovey as asst? Toovey would sort out our half backs and backs. The style would certainly improve.

Replacing Wane will be difficult although there would be plenty applicants if his job became vacant. How many of those applicants would be good enough or suitable is another matter. It took IL over a year to find and agree Mcguire so will it take the same next time?

One thing is for sure and that is we are all fed up with the style of rugby played and matter have to improve. Changes have to be made to get those improvements and if they are not made then the outlook for crowds next season is not good at all.
My preference is for Wane plus an attacking/backs asst coach, like Toovey. Don't know if he'd be suitable but if he was I'd have him here and asap!
Re: UNBELIEVABLE
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:06 am
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1079
Azul wrote:
You wouldn’t swap Gelling, for anyone in this league?!!



I wouldn't swap Gelling either! Not unless it was for a top class international, proven centre.
