If Manfredi comes back the same player (and it's a big IF) then he is automatically the best winger in the league. Tom Davies is already in the top 3 wingers in the league for me. Just look at his stats, Tries, clean breaks, metres, tackle busts etc, it's phenomenal. Another season for him like this one and the NRL will be sniffing. Burgess is badly out of shape and fitness. Marshall had a couple of good attacking games against a poor Warrington side and that has masked the rest of his games. Shocking under the high ball and totally inept in defence and i can't see that changing, he isn't the answer im afraid. I would swap Gelling for quite a few centres in the league, Bill Topou being the main one. I like Gellings off the cuff style when we are in front or needing to be expansive but he does it too often for my liking and leaves me cringing when i see him within 20 metres of the opposition line when you just want him to take it in.