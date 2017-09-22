I's say Jake is more right than wrong. I like Gelling and Gildart, but I wouldn't deny that Shenton and Webster are probably the best pairing in the comp. And also that Hull wingers have been very good. But Wigan's problems aren't with their outside backs, as many have said. We are plenty good enough to be competitive there if the rest of the team was firing. We *have* overachieved in the last couple of seasons. And without drastic changes, which I think are unlikely, that won't alter anytime soon.