DaveO wrote:
In coaching past records count for nothing. Madge has been sacked despite his past, success, Tony Smith has gone despite past success and the same applies to virtually every other coach who has been in the game. Even the great Wayne Bennett doesn't stick around if things are not going well though he has jumped first (like from Newcastle). Coaches like Madge and Smith have been moved on because things are not right NOW. That is where we are at Wigan and it's also blindingly obvious the problems we have are not new. This season could have happened in any of the last three. There simply does not seem to be anything to be optimistic for 2018 about if there are no changes. We can't bring in or get rid of a load of contracted players so I can't see any other way of improving things other than by getting a new coach who can get more than Wane can from this squad of players. We have been here before under Noble. We hung onto him for too long so let's not do the same thing again out of nothing but sentiment.
We aren't talking about past success from 3-5 years ago though as with the coaches you have mentioned. We are talking about a coach who won the WCC and made the CC Final this year, and won the GF last year. That alone should give us a reasonable expectation of winning something again in 2018, and justifies giving him another season. I'm not advocating giving him years of no silverware as those guys had, but it would be premature to say the least to sack him at this stage. We have been down the route of regularly hiring and firing coaches, and it led to winning one trophy in 11 seasons between '99 and '09. Unsurprisingly, each coach adopted short term strategies of buying in over the hill antipodeans on short term contracts and largely ignoring the academy, the exact opposite of what has eventually delivered us success from 2010 to date under two coaches.