Grimmy wrote: I'm not Wane's biggest fan, but I'd give him another season unless there is another very good option on the table (by which I mean someone who is proven like Maguire or Powell, not a promising NRL assistant). We won the Grand Final in 2016, won the World Club Challenge this year, and were a forward pass off winning the Challenge Cup Final this year, realistically that isn't a bad return given the injuries we have had. I do think we need to freshen up the coaching staff though. The three best teams right now (Cas, Leeds and Hull) all look much bigger and stronger than us, so we either need to fix that, or play a style of rugby which overcomes our size/strength disadvantage.

In coaching past records count for nothing. Madge has been sacked despite his past, success, Tony Smith has gone despite past success and the same applies to virtually every other coach who has been in the game. Even the great Wayne Bennett doesn't stick around if things are not going well though he has jumped first (like from Newcastle). Coaches like Madge and Smith have been moved on because things are not right NOW. That is where we are at Wigan and it's also blindingly obvious the problems we have are not new. This season could have happened in any of the last three. There simply does not seem to be anything to be optimistic for 2018 about if there are no changes. We can't bring in or get rid of a load of contracted players so I can't see any other way of improving things other than by getting a new coach who can get more than Wane can from this squad of players. We have been here before under Noble. We hung onto him for too long so let's not do the same thing again out of nothing but sentiment.