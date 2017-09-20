|
|
Uppo58 wrote:
Well it might have this year for Wigan.
But next year you'll have as much chance as the other 11, though much more now depends on quality coaching, if you go stale there, like with Smithy, then any club can struggle. But Waney not bad, very predictable, but not bad. Every club has had to adapt to the new even playing field.
Best to just accept it like everyone else and get on with it. There's no gimmes anymore. Isn't that a good thing ??
Seriously ... ignore that chap.
He's our resident daftie.
No one at Wigan, on the terraces or in the club, is blaming the salary cap for our current problems. If anything, we're making better use of it than many others, having two marquee players (even if neither of them is demonstrating anything like marquee form - though that's another story altogether).
But no, he often comes on here shouting odd things - and is not to be taken seriously.
|
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:06 pm
|
|
Ok cheers.
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:35 am
|
|
If that statement is directly from SW, then its the cry of a dead man walking. Should Hull lose at Cas then he needs 3 wins out of 3 to have a sniff of saving his job. Even winning the GF may not be enough, as the pundits and media would almost airbrush it out of the history books in favour of Cas who "won the league".
We need a major overhaul in the close season - I don't want to be watching another season of wrestling next season.
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:59 am
|
|
Tricky Dicky wrote:
7 home defeats and our coach would have taken that at the start of the year!!!
Pretty astounded
Waney says if he would have been offered at the start of the year winning a 1 off game against the Aussies, and getting beat at Wembley but missing out on the 4 he would have taken that.
I AM A SHAUN WANE ADVOCATE BUT COME ON SHAUN, GIVE YOUR HEAD A WOBBLE.
STATEMENTS LIKE THIS JUST DONT HELP AFTER THE CRAP WE SAW AT THE WEEKEND.
I've just watched his interview on Wigan tv and that's not what he said!
He said that at the beginning of the year had he been offered the WCC a Wembley final place and a chance of being in the Superleague semi-finals then he would "probably" have taken it.
He also said that there were no excuses and the buck stops with him.
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:01 am
|
|
Well I hope lenegan takes action on that last sentence and sacks him when the seasons over
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:40 am
|
|
I'm not Wane's biggest fan, but I'd give him another season unless there is another very good option on the table (by which I mean someone who is proven like Maguire or Powell, not a promising NRL assistant). We won the Grand Final in 2016, won the World Club Challenge this year, and were a forward pass off winning the Challenge Cup Final this year, realistically that isn't a bad return given the injuries we have had. I do think we need to freshen up the coaching staff though. The three best teams right now (Cas, Leeds and Hull) all look much bigger and stronger than us, so we either need to fix that, or play a style of rugby which overcomes our size/strength disadvantage.
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:43 pm
|
|
jonh wrote:
I've not seen the quote so unsure where it is from however if confirmed it did come from Wane and within the club it follows a long line of very negative and poor messages from within the club this year.
Not making the play offs is a failure he can dress it up all he wants but we as a club have massively undercheived in relation to performance this year.
It's yet another example of the arrogance that seems to emminate from within the club towards the fans at a time when after a season to forget and season ticket sales crucial after losing £60k last season they would be going out of their way to court the fans not tell us we should be lucky at what we have done this year.
Des Hasler just become available....just saying.
Not sure that Des is the answer reading thishttps://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... s-failings
|
Category 3
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:49 pm
|
|
Grimmy wrote:
I'm not Wane's biggest fan, but I'd give him another season unless there is another very good option on the table (by which I mean someone who is proven like Maguire or Powell, not a promising NRL assistant). We won the Grand Final in 2016, won the World Club Challenge this year, and were a forward pass off winning the Challenge Cup Final this year, realistically that isn't a bad return given the injuries we have had. I do think we need to freshen up the coaching staff though. The three best teams right now (Cas, Leeds and Hull) all look much bigger and stronger than us, so we either need to fix that, or play a style of rugby which overcomes our size/strength disadvantage.
In coaching past records count for nothing. Madge has been sacked despite his past, success, Tony Smith has gone despite past success and the same applies to virtually every other coach who has been in the game. Even the great Wayne Bennett doesn't stick around if things are not going well though he has jumped first (like from Newcastle). Coaches like Madge and Smith have been moved on because things are not right NOW. That is where we are at Wigan and it's also blindingly obvious the problems we have are not new. This season could have happened in any of the last three. There simply does not seem to be anything to be optimistic for 2018 about if there are no changes. We can't bring in or get rid of a load of contracted players so I can't see any other way of improving things other than by getting a new coach who can get more than Wane can from this squad of players. We have been here before under Noble. We hung onto him for too long so let's not do the same thing again out of nothing but sentiment.
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:57 pm
|
|
Swap a few dates and names and that could save the Guardian writing another article from scratch should Wane get the boot. This paragraph stood out among many similarities:
"Hasler’s system, of course, was very much at the crux of where it all went wrong. What worked in 2012 no longer worked in 2016 and 2017 but Hasler refused to change, offering an attack that was as conservative as it was predictable, as confusing to his own players to grasp as it was simple for opponents to shut down. His stubborn refusal to adapt infuriated those forced to endure the methodical ugliness week in and week out."
and also this seems pertinant:
"The winds turned on Hasler late in 2016 and by mid-2017 his popularity at Belmore had fallen through the floor. With each ugly loss – and while the losses were numerous the ugliness in style engulfed nearly the entire season – anger turned to outrage and outrage turned to mutiny.Even his relative success couldn’t save him
– from the mob, or the board."
|
