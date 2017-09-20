WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - UNBELIEVABLE

Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:48 pm
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13545
Uppo58 wrote:
Well it might have this year for Wigan.
But next year you'll have as much chance as the other 11, though much more now depends on quality coaching, if you go stale there, like with Smithy, then any club can struggle. But Waney not bad, very predictable, but not bad. Every club has had to adapt to the new even playing field.
Best to just accept it like everyone else and get on with it. There's no gimmes anymore. Isn't that a good thing ??


Seriously ... ignore that chap.

He's our resident daftie.

No one at Wigan, on the terraces or in the club, is blaming the salary cap for our current problems. If anything, we're making better use of it than many others, having two marquee players (even if neither of them is demonstrating anything like marquee form - though that's another story altogether).

But no, he often comes on here shouting odd things - and is not to be taken seriously.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:06 pm
Uppo58 Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 461
Cruncher wrote:
Seriously ... ignore that chap.

He's our resident daftie.

No one at Wigan, on the terraces or in the club, is blaming the salary cap for our current problems. If anything, we're making better use of it than many others, having two marquee players (even if neither of them is demonstrating anything like marquee form - though that's another story altogether).

But no, he often comes on here shouting odd things - and is not to be taken seriously.


Ok cheers.
