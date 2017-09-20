WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - UNBELIEVABLE

UNBELIEVABLE
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:15 pm
Tricky Dicky User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Nov 04, 2004 6:23 pm
Posts: 5840
Location: Wigan
7 home defeats and our coach would have taken that at the start of the year!!!

Pretty astounded

Waney says if he would have been offered at the start of the year winning a 1 off game against the Aussies, and getting beat at Wembley but missing out on the 4 he would have taken that.

I AM A SHAUN WANE ADVOCATE BUT COME ON SHAUN, GIVE YOUR HEAD A WOBBLE.

STATEMENTS LIKE THIS JUST DONT HELP AFTER THE CRAP WE SAW AT THE WEEKEND.
"We Need to start running hard and smashing people"

"We are going to be fitter than we have ever been"

"The Culture needs to Change"

"We need to be getting to Old Trafford and Wembley and winning games"

"We will be fitter than we have ever been"

"We will do contact like we have never done before"


"WE WILL DO THINGS THE WIGAN WAY"


SHAUN WANE 2009
Re: UNBELIEVABLE
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:56 pm
Sweaty Betty's Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 4:13 pm
Posts: 480
That sums up our attitude perfectly!
Re: UNBELIEVABLE
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:00 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1076
I too have been an advocate of SW but this is surprising. The very very least he should accept is to make the play offs. Anything less is pure and simple a failed season.
Re: UNBELIEVABLE
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:14 pm
jonh User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16532
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
I've not seen the quote so unsure where it is from however if confirmed it did come from Wane and within the club it follows a long line of very negative and poor messages from within the club this year.

Not making the play offs is a failure he can dress it up all he wants but we as a club have massively undercheived in relation to performance this year.

It's yet another example of the arrogance that seems to emminate from within the club towards the fans at a time when after a season to forget and season ticket sales crucial after losing £60k last season they would be going out of their way to court the fans not tell us we should be lucky at what we have done this year.

Des Hasler just become available....just saying.
Re: UNBELIEVABLE
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:09 pm
Wigan RLFC Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jun 07, 2014 11:52 pm
Posts: 70
jonh wrote:
It's yet another example of the arrogance that seems to emminate from within the club towards the fans at a time when after a season to forget and season ticket sales crucial after losing £60k last season they would be going out of their way to court the fans not tell us we should be lucky at what we have done this year.


This is spot on. I respect Wane for what he's achieved with us but i'm actually starting to dislike him. His arrogance and bitterness is worrying from my perspective especially looking at next season. I think the club is quite divided at the minute, there's a lack of empathy and apathy between the club and fans and i think its because of Wane. It feels like its the club against the fans to me. I also think it's getting to a point where Wane is lowering standards at the club instead of maintaining/raising. His tenure has become stale/stagnant and i think Lenegan has a big decision to make in the off season whether to bring in a new coach or an attacking coach but i don't see either of those things happening - thats the most worrying point for me.
Re: UNBELIEVABLE
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:01 pm
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1063
Location: God's little acre
There will be changes next year I'm sure of that however, I'm not sure if the changes will be drastic enough.
To be fair to SW he did say he had 2 views on this season one where he would have taken Wembley etc the other being this season want good enough.
Re: UNBELIEVABLE
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:09 pm
Finfin Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Feb 18, 2003 1:13 pm
Posts: 1646
Does anyone at the club understand league tables as it was clear to me way back that it would take a hell of an effort (15 points from our last 11 games looks like not being enough) to reach the top 4. Was it pure arrogance that we would eventually go on a winning run? Either way the Cronulla match was great, Wembley wasn't that difficult to get to and was a missed opportunity and not reaching the playoffs is a failure.
Re: UNBELIEVABLE
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:11 pm
MR FRISK Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Feb 28, 2005 6:25 pm
Posts: 1725
THE SALARY CAP HAS RUINED THE GAME :IDEA:
Re: UNBELIEVABLE
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:16 pm
The Whiffy Kipper User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 112
jonh wrote:

Des Hasler just become available....just saying.
I bet he ends up at Warrington and we continue with Waney
Re: UNBELIEVABLE
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:41 pm
Uppo58 Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 460
MR FRISK wrote:
THE SALARY CAP HAS RUINED THE GAME :IDEA:

Well it might have this year for Wigan.
But next year you'll have as much chance as the other 11, though much more now depends on quality coaching, if you go stale there, like with Smithy, then any club can struggle. But Waney not bad, very predictable, but not bad. Every club has had to adapt to the new even playing field.
Best to just accept it like everyone else and get on with it. There's no gimmes anymore. Isn't that a good thing ??
