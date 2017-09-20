jonh wrote: It's yet another example of the arrogance that seems to emminate from within the club towards the fans at a time when after a season to forget and season ticket sales crucial after losing £60k last season they would be going out of their way to court the fans not tell us we should be lucky at what we have done this year.

This is spot on. I respect Wane for what he's achieved with us but i'm actually starting to dislike him. His arrogance and bitterness is worrying from my perspective especially looking at next season. I think the club is quite divided at the minute, there's a lack of empathy and apathy between the club and fans and i think its because of Wane. It feels like its the club against the fans to me. I also think it's getting to a point where Wane is lowering standards at the club instead of maintaining/raising. His tenure has become stale/stagnant and i think Lenegan has a big decision to make in the off season whether to bring in a new coach or an attacking coach but i don't see either of those things happening - thats the most worrying point for me.