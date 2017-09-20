I've not seen the quote so unsure where it is from however if confirmed it did come from Wane and within the club it follows a long line of very negative and poor messages from within the club this year.



Not making the play offs is a failure he can dress it up all he wants but we as a club have massively undercheived in relation to performance this year.



It's yet another example of the arrogance that seems to emminate from within the club towards the fans at a time when after a season to forget and season ticket sales crucial after losing £60k last season they would be going out of their way to court the fans not tell us we should be lucky at what we have done this year.



Des Hasler just become available....just saying.