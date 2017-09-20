7 home defeats and our coach would have taken that at the start of the year!!! Pretty astounded Waney says if he would have been offered at the start of the year winning a 1 off game against the Aussies, and getting beat at Wembley but missing out on the 4 he would have taken that. I AM A SHAUN WANE ADVOCATE BUT COME ON SHAUN, GIVE YOUR HEAD A WOBBLE. STATEMENTS LIKE THIS JUST DONT HELP AFTER THE CRAP WE SAW AT THE WEEKEND.

"We Need to start running hard and smashing people"



"We are going to be fitter than we have ever been"



"The Culture needs to Change"



"We need to be getting to Old Trafford and Wembley and winning games"



"We will be fitter than we have ever been"



"We will do contact like we have never done before"





"WE WILL DO THINGS THE WIGAN WAY"





SHAUN WANE 2009