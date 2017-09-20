7 home defeats and our coach would have taken that at the start of the year!!!
Pretty astounded
Waney says if he would have been offered at the start of the year winning a 1 off game against the Aussies, and getting beat at Wembley but missing out on the 4 he would have taken that.
I AM A SHAUN WANE ADVOCATE BUT COME ON SHAUN, GIVE YOUR HEAD A WOBBLE.
STATEMENTS LIKE THIS JUST DONT HELP AFTER THE CRAP WE SAW AT THE WEEKEND.
