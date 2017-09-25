fun time frankie wrote: Manchester City won the league and posted a loss of 300 million nobody is saying it doesn't bode well for football there are hardly any sports teams that run at a profit

Not a good analogy, in my opinion. Our losses were so high because we had a terrible squad. We turned ourselves from super poop to league winners. The investment was worth it as we now have our noses firmly in the CL trough, bring in high commercial revenues and football is yet to fully exploit its market. For the record, we are now profitable.