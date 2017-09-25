WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan make massive loss

Re: Wigan make massive loss
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:41 pm
Enfield Exile Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 8:04 am
Posts: 9046
fun time frankie wrote:
Manchester City won the league and posted a loss of 300 million nobody is saying it doesn't bode well for football there are hardly any sports teams that run at a profit


Not a good analogy, in my opinion. Our losses were so high because we had a terrible squad. We turned ourselves from super poop to league winners. The investment was worth it as we now have our noses firmly in the CL trough, bring in high commercial revenues and football is yet to fully exploit its market. For the record, we are now profitable.
