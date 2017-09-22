WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan make massive loss

Wigan make massive loss
Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:17 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
How rich are Premiership and Championship football club owners compared to Super League club owners?

How many rich people would like to own a football club compared to how many would like to own a rugby league club?

That's our problem with most clubs losing lots of money.


Ive always wondered why no footballers have been interested in buying a rugby club. Likes of Wayne Rooney has been vocal as a fan of the sport. The outgoings wouldn't even register on his balance sheet. Might have a bit more free time on the future too..
Re: Wigan make massive loss
Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:37 am
Lebron James wrote:
Except it would be obvious because you would disclose it as an extraordinary item. At least a decent accountant would anyway. So wigans problem is that that they don't own their own their stadium? Tell me then Mr Grant price Waterhouse, How come saints own their own and are in the same predicament?

So Mr KPMG/Deloitte/EY/PWC/BDO/GT/RSM on the basis of what criteria under FRS 102 would that be an extraordinary item ? "decent" accountants know accounting standards and their application.
