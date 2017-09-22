Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: How rich are Premiership and Championship football club owners compared to Super League club owners?



How many rich people would like to own a football club compared to how many would like to own a rugby league club?



That's our problem with most clubs losing lots of money.

Ive always wondered why no footballers have been interested in buying a rugby club. Likes of Wayne Rooney has been vocal as a fan of the sport. The outgoings wouldn't even register on his balance sheet. Might have a bit more free time on the future too..