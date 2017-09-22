Frankly I don't know where any of you are getting your figures from.



There is operating profit and loss which I assume is what most of you are on about. However it's a fairly meaningless figure as it encompasses all sort. Transfers and prize money and anything else that happened that financial year. Truth is a good accountant can make those figures look any way you want them to look. So mr Cas fans or Leeds fans who think they know probably don't and would probably be better getting off their high horses.



So long as taxes are paid and the overdraft is serviced it's basically a so what issue.



The one that matters is historic debt. That's the one that really counts, that's the one that takes clubs down.



The minute Ken Davy or Marvin or whoever pull the plug or worse call back their loans then you are stuffed. That's what sunk the Bulls and what did for Trinity when Ted bailed and Glover soon after. I wish anyone all the best trying to find out what any Limited companies historical debt really is.



If that's not about to happen at Wigan then their current operating loss/debt is very serviceable. It's not great but that's pro sport.