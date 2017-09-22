WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan make massive loss

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Wigan make massive loss

Post a reply
Re: Wigan make massive loss
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:40 am
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3961
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
fun time frankie wrote:
Manchester City won the league and posted a loss of 300 million nobody is saying it doesn't bode well for football there are hardly any sports teams that run at a profit

2/3 of PL teams made a net operating profit in 2015/2016
https://www.theguardian.com/football/20 ... ub-by-club

Totals for all clubs 2015-16
Turnover £3.649bn (up from £3.4bn in 2014-15)

Wages £2.247bn – 61% of turnover (Up from £2bn, 60% of turnover, in 2015)

Profit/loss
Twelve clubs made profit: £153m
Eight clubs made loss: £270m

Overall loss: £117m (was a £113m profit overall in 2015)

Obviously some teams have a mountain of debt, however quite a few teams have no debt at all.

What would be interesting is how much tax is taken by HMRC from the Premiership given most of the owners have their holdings of the clubs registered in tax free havens, then you have the players at the top of the pile all no doubt with crafty accountants and companies set up so they can evade paying full tax on their ludicrous wages.
Soccer literally sucks massive amounts of money out of the countries coffers more ways than one.

Whilst some clubs in RL are in the quag, I'd take our sport and how relatively 'clean' it is over that grimy corrupt business anyday. I'd never give soccer my money knowingly. (I acknowledge that some taxpayers money goes into all sorts of aspects of sport including that lot)
Re: Wigan make massive loss
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 2:14 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5779
Location: east east hull
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
2/3 of PL teams made a net operating profit in 2015/2016
https://www.theguardian.com/football/20 ... ub-by-club

Totals for all clubs 2015-16
Turnover £3.649bn (up from £3.4bn in 2014-15)

Wages £2.247bn – 61% of turnover (Up from £2bn, 60% of turnover, in 2015)

Profit/loss
Twelve clubs made profit: £153m
Eight clubs made loss: £270m

Overall loss: £117m (was a £113m profit overall in 2015)

Obviously some teams have a mountain of debt, however quite a few teams have no debt at all.

What would be interesting is how much tax is taken by HMRC from the Premiership given most of the owners have their holdings of the clubs registered in tax free havens, then you have the players at the top of the pile all no doubt with crafty accountants and companies set up so they can evade paying full tax on their ludicrous wages.
Soccer literally sucks massive amounts of money out of the countries coffers more ways than one.

Whilst some clubs in RL are in the quag, I'd take our sport and how relatively 'clean' it is over that grimy corrupt business anyday. I'd never give soccer my money knowingly. (I acknowledge that some taxpayers money goes into all sorts of aspects of sport including that lot)

How many of those clubs who make a profit really do and don't just have rich owners writing them off
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Wigan make massive loss
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 3:32 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1025
How rich are Premiership and Championship football club owners compared to Super League club owners?

How many rich people would like to own a football club compared to how many would like to own a rugby league club?

That's our problem with most clubs losing lots of money.
Re: Wigan make massive loss
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 4:10 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26238
Location: Poodle Power!
Frankly I don't know where any of you are getting your figures from.

There is operating profit and loss which I assume is what most of you are on about. However it's a fairly meaningless figure as it encompasses all sort. Transfers and prize money and anything else that happened that financial year. Truth is a good accountant can make those figures look any way you want them to look. So mr Cas fans or Leeds fans who think they know probably don't and would probably be better getting off their high horses.

So long as taxes are paid and the overdraft is serviced it's basically a so what issue.

The one that matters is historic debt. That's the one that really counts, that's the one that takes clubs down.

The minute Ken Davy or Marvin or whoever pull the plug or worse call back their loans then you are stuffed. That's what sunk the Bulls and what did for Trinity when Ted bailed and Glover soon after. I wish anyone all the best trying to find out what any Limited companies historical debt really is.

If that's not about to happen at Wigan then their current operating loss/debt is very serviceable. It's not great but that's pro sport.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, bramleyrhino, Budgiezilla, dickie mint, Google [Bot], JTB and 167 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,635,7402,62376,2414,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
30
- 0BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > TOMORROW : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  TOMORROW : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM