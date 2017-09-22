WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan make massive loss

Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:40 am
fun time frankie wrote:
Manchester City won the league and posted a loss of 300 million nobody is saying it doesn't bode well for football there are hardly any sports teams that run at a profit

2/3 of PL teams made a net operating profit in 2015/2016
Totals for all clubs 2015-16
Turnover £3.649bn (up from £3.4bn in 2014-15)

Wages £2.247bn – 61% of turnover (Up from £2bn, 60% of turnover, in 2015)

Profit/loss
Twelve clubs made profit: £153m
Eight clubs made loss: £270m

Overall loss: £117m (was a £113m profit overall in 2015)

Obviously some teams have a mountain of debt, however quite a few teams have no debt at all.

What would be interesting is how much tax is taken by HMRC from the Premiership given most of the owners have their holdings of the clubs registered in tax free havens, then you have the players at the top of the pile all no doubt with crafty accountants and companies set up so they can evade paying full tax on their ludicrous wages.
Soccer literally sucks massive amounts of money out of the countries coffers more ways than one.

Whilst some clubs in RL are in the quag, I'd take our sport and how relatively 'clean' it is over that grimy corrupt business anyday. I'd never give soccer my money knowingly. (I acknowledge that some taxpayers money goes into all sorts of aspects of sport including that lot)
