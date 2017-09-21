WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan make massive loss

Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 1:38 pm
LifeLongHKRFan
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1871
fun time frankie wrote:
Manchester City won the league and posted a loss of 300 million nobody is saying it doesn't bode well for football there are hardly any sports teams that run at a profit



Football grows every year. Prem teams are usually owned by some mega rich person who uses it as their hobby. RL teams are usually run by wealthy small business owners and as a sport is stagnating.
Re: Wigan make massive loss
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 2:26 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35435
Location: "The cuss i will?"
imagine having to fund two underperforming marquee players with that as well.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Wigan make massive loss
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 2:37 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1615
The Biffs Back wrote:
So Tigerade you've chosen a selective season to highlight what in your words are Rhinos Losses of £260K for the year whilst only Cas, Hull FC and Widnes have made a profit in order to say that you are one of the clubs that make a profit :lol:

Don't suppose that you can give us anymore such financial results in previous decades,centuries that further back up your clubs glowing glowing financial results? :lol:
We had some flooding issues in 2016 you know :wink:
Otherwise our snack bar makes more money than the Cas club does :lol:

Didn't a Daryll Clark signing on fee bail Cas out only a few years back when they were close to going under?


Typical Cas fan think their clubs the dogs after one good season, so what if they posted a profit as stated above they were going under until the Daryl Clarke deal.
Leeds been financially stable and profitable for 20 years. they will almost likely run at a loos for next 10 years due to good debt regarding the ground redevelopment. plus my understanding was rhinos made a loss of profit from previous years but not an overall loss, ie in business talk a loss in simply were your below your projected income.

i do worry about salford and Huddersfield, and wigan's loss is alarming as that sort of loss when you don't even own your own assets is concerning.
Re: Wigan make massive loss
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 2:59 pm
Gronk!
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2009 10:45 pm
Posts: 4891
fun time frankie wrote:
Manchester City won the league and posted a loss of 300 million nobody is saying it doesn't bode well for football there are hardly any sports teams that run at a profit


That's because Man City are owned by people who have essentially unlimited money.
Re: Wigan make massive loss
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:40 pm
secondstanza
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 143
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
imagine having to fund two underperforming marquee players with that as well.


This is ultimately the biggest kick in the teeth about it all.
Re: Wigan make massive loss
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:24 pm
Tigerade
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4780
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
boomer wrote:
Tiger, can you please tell us how big the Giants and devils losses were?


Giants 1.05 million
Salford 1.35 million
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
Re: Wigan make massive loss
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:39 pm
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22723
Well you turned a Leeds £148,199 profit in to a £260k loss so I can only assume Huddersfield made about half a million in profit
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Re: Wigan make massive loss
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:53 pm
Him
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13880
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
Tigerade wrote:
That article is misleading - Rhino's losses were 260K for 2016.

Not sure where you've got that from. Leeds made a profit in 2016, for the 13th time in 15 years.
