Don't suppose that you can give us anymore such financial results in previous decades,centuries that further back up your clubs glowing glowing financial results?

We had some flooding issues in 2016 you know

Otherwise our snack bar makes more money than the Cas club does



Typical Cas fan think their clubs the dogs after one good season, so what if they posted a profit as stated above they were going under until the Daryl Clarke deal.Leeds been financially stable and profitable for 20 years. they will almost likely run at a loos for next 10 years due to good debt regarding the ground redevelopment. plus my understanding was rhinos made a loss of profit from previous years but not an overall loss, ie in business talk a loss in simply were your below your projected income.i do worry about salford and Huddersfield, and wigan's loss is alarming as that sort of loss when you don't even own your own assets is concerning.