fun time frankie wrote: Manchester City won the league and posted a loss of 300 million nobody is saying it doesn't bode well for football there are hardly any sports teams that run at a profit





Football grows every year. Prem teams are usually owned by some mega rich person who uses it as their hobby. RL teams are usually run by wealthy small business owners and as a sport is stagnating.



imagine having to fund two underperforming marquee players with that as well.



The Biffs Back wrote:



Don't suppose that you can give us anymore such financial results in previous decades,centuries that further back up your clubs glowing glowing financial results?

We had some flooding issues in 2016 you know

Otherwise our snack bar makes more money than the Cas club does



So Tigerade you've chosen a selective season to highlight what in your words are Rhinos Losses of £260K for the year whilst only Cas, Hull FC and Widnes have made a profit in order to say that you are one of the clubs that make a profit

Don't suppose that you can give us anymore such financial results in previous decades,centuries that further back up your clubs glowing glowing financial results?

We had some flooding issues in 2016 you know

Otherwise our snack bar makes more money than the Cas club does

Didn't a Daryll Clark signing on fee bail Cas out only a few years back when they were close to going under?



Typical Cas fan think their clubs the dogs after one good season, so what if they posted a profit as stated above they were going under until the Daryl Clarke deal.

Leeds been financially stable and profitable for 20 years. they will almost likely run at a loos for next 10 years due to good debt regarding the ground redevelopment. plus my understanding was rhinos made a loss of profit from previous years but not an overall loss, ie in business talk a loss in simply were your below your projected income.



Typical Cas fan think their clubs the dogs after one good season, so what if they posted a profit as stated above they were going under until the Daryl Clarke deal.

Leeds been financially stable and profitable for 20 years. they will almost likely run at a loos for next 10 years due to good debt regarding the ground redevelopment. plus my understanding was rhinos made a loss of profit from previous years but not an overall loss, ie in business talk a loss in simply were your below your projected income.

i do worry about salford and Huddersfield, and wigan's loss is alarming as that sort of loss when you don't even own your own assets is concerning.

fun time frankie wrote: Manchester City won the league and posted a loss of 300 million nobody is saying it doesn't bode well for football there are hardly any sports teams that run at a profit



That's because Man City are owned by people who have essentially unlimited money.



Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote: imagine having to fund two underperforming marquee players with that as well.



This is ultimately the biggest kick in the teeth about it all. This is ultimately the biggest kick in the teeth about it all. Tigerade

boomer wrote: Tiger, can you please tell us how big the Giants and devils losses were?



Giants 1.05 million

Giants 1.05 million

Salford 1.35 million



Well you turned a Leeds £148,199 profit in to a £260k loss so I can only assume Huddersfield made about half a million in profit //www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



