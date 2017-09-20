WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan make massive loss

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Wigan make massive loss

Post a reply
Wigan make massive loss
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:06 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1020
For the second year running Wigan have posted a very large loss. They lost over £600k in 2016 despite winning the grand final. It doesn't bode well for the game if the 2nd biggest club can't even run at a profit. We need to make our game more international, to draw in major sponsors and stop looking to small mining towns if Super League is to survive as a professional league.

http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8761858
Re: Wigan make massive loss
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:11 pm
Mable_Syrup User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2643
Location: Back of the North stand
Live within your means. Not hard is it?
Re: Wigan make massive loss
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:14 pm
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4779
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
It's typical of three quarters of all SL clubs unfortunately with only Cas Tigers, Hull FC and Widnes Vikings posted a bit of a profit for last year. Whilst 600K is massive it's nowhere near as big as either Hudd's or Salford's losses. How long can it go on for before the straw breaks the camels back ?
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
Re: Wigan make massive loss
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:30 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1020
Tigerade wrote:
only Cas Tigers, Hull FC and Widnes Vikings posted a bit of a profit for last year.

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/www.yorksh ... 693597/amp
Re: Wigan make massive loss
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:42 pm
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4779
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
That article is misleading - Rhino's losses were 260K for 2016.
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
Re: Wigan make massive loss
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:11 pm
The Biffs Back User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4101
Tigerade wrote:
It's typical of three quarters of all SL clubs unfortunately with only Cas Tigers, Hull FC and Widnes Vikings posted a bit of a profit for last year. Whilst 600K is massive it's nowhere near as big as either Hudd's or Salford's losses. How long can it go on for before the straw breaks the camels back ?

Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/leeds-rhinos/leeds-rhinos-still-the-most-profitable-club-in-super-league-despite-challenging-year-last-season-1-8693597/amp

Tigerade wrote:
That article is misleading - Rhino's losses were 260K for 2016.


So Tigerade you've chosen a selective season to highlight what in your words are Rhinos Losses of £260K for the year whilst only Cas, Hull FC and Widnes have made a profit in order to say that you are one of the clubs that make a profit :lol:

Don't suppose that you can give us anymore such financial results in previous decades,centuries that further back up your clubs glowing glowing financial results? :lol:
We had some flooding issues in 2016 you know :wink:
Otherwise our snack bar makes more money than the Cas club does :lol:

Didn't a Daryll Clark signing on fee bail Cas out only a few years back when they were close to going under?
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield
Re: Wigan make massive loss
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:47 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22721
Tigerade wrote:
That article is misleading - Rhino's losses were 260K for 2016.

The Rhinos profit after taxation was £148,119.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Re: Wigan make massive loss
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:08 am
boomer Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 16, 2008 9:17 am
Posts: 1109
Location: Madeira
Tiger, can you please tell us how big the Giants and devils losses were?
Land of the GIANTS

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Bing [Bot], bramleyrhino, Grimmy, Jack Steel, K-Diddy, King Street Cat, LyndsayGill, onehotegg, The FC Aces, yorksguy1865 and 137 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,8442,09676,2344,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM