UllFC wrote: Looks good, but i'll believe it when I see it, whenever there's a threat to losing SL status due to the ground an artists impression or a picture of a chairman in a hi-viz holding a shovel pops up!

They should just tell them that no matter what they will not be allowed to play in SL at their current unrenavated stadium in say 2020, then if it is not sorted by then they will either have to rent a ground or (if they cant even manage that) drop down to the championshipSame should go for Cas btw (joke that a professional ground isnt the full 100m long)