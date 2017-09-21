|
Looks good but I'll believe it when I see it. If it was built I just wonder how they are going to fill it though. Woeful Wakefield has a support base of less than 5,000 these days. Only visiting support in the local derby with a rampant Castleford or a powerful Leeds team, and maybe a successful Hull FC or Hull KR could ever hope to fill it.
I won't be coming all the way from Carcassonne, nor certainly from Bangkok where I am now, unless terrific Toulouse is playing there.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:28 am
Terrible Toulouse have played at beautiful Belle View, were you there?
For reference they got beat by the Wakefield team that just scraped through the MPG that year
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:24 am
financialtimes wrote:
Terrible Toulouse have played at beautiful Belle View, were you there?
For reference they got beat by the Wakefield team that just scraped through the MPG that year
They played there this season against Sheffield iirc. I doubt he was there either.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:00 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
nor certainly from Bangkok where I am now
Oh it all makes sense now, I always thought your name was Jean (as in French male name), no you're Chorley Jean (female), I've seen your show at that club just off Silom Road, you know near the Patpong night market, jesus that was a disturbing show I saw with all those ping pong balls, still got a bruise on my forehead and where did that snake crawl from..? O.O
Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:16 am
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
That's the spirit, presumably you personally financed the KCOM, where you sit with your smug demeanor mocking the murky underbelly of professional R.L.
Give the club a break, & how do you think the supporters feel? Week after week visiting a crumbling relic watching a team constantly punching above their weight, seeing them win the square root of sod all, year after year.
Fingers crossed I say, it's about time something positive was on the horizon.
I think you could forgive anyone, Wakefield fan or otherwise, from taking a "I'll believe it when I'm stood in it" mentality. As the original poster said, this isn't the first "artists impression" for a Wakefield stadium we've all seen, but hopefully it's the last.
Good luck to Wakefield on the project, but I don't think anyone has a right to be offended if people think cynically about this announcement.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:28 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Looks good but I'll believe it when I see it. If it was built I just wonder how they are going to fill it though. Woeful Wakefield has a support base of less than 5,000 these days. Only visiting support in the local derby with a rampant Castleford or a powerful Leeds team, and maybe a successful Hull FC or Hull KR could ever hope to fill it.
I won't be coming all the way from Carcassonne, nor certainly from Bangkok where I am now, unless terrific Toulouse is playing there.
Are you talking merd again Jean ?
We all know that people stay away from BV because its a dump and we can still average 5/6000.
Therefore shiny new stadium = 10000 fans every game, simple maths really
Thu Sep 21, 2017 1:56 pm
bramleyrhino wrote:
I think you could forgive anyone, Wakefield fan or otherwise, from taking a "I'll believe it when I'm stood in it" mentality. As the original poster said, this isn't the first "artists impression" for a Wakefield stadium we've all seen, but hopefully it's the last.
Good luck to Wakefield on the project, but I don't think anyone has a right to be offended if people think cynically about this announcement.
It's not the cynical comments that offend, jeez I'm off the scale when it comes to "New Wakefield Ground Mk 5?"
It has more to do with how posters own clubs acquired "state of the art" facilities. If I were in the lucky position of watching my team in a shiny stadium, the last thing I would do is deride another clubs hopes of having a similar facility nor add a caveat that "it's probably just a ruse to save their bacon".
"What year is this?"
