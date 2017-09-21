bramleyrhino wrote: I think you could forgive anyone, Wakefield fan or otherwise, from taking a "I'll believe it when I'm stood in it" mentality. As the original poster said, this isn't the first "artists impression" for a Wakefield stadium we've all seen, but hopefully it's the last.



Good luck to Wakefield on the project, but I don't think anyone has a right to be offended if people think cynically about this announcement.

It's not the cynical comments that offend, jeez I'm off the scale when it comes to "New Wakefield Ground Mk 5?"It has more to do with how posters own clubs acquired "state of the art" facilities. If I were in the lucky position of watching my team in a shiny stadium, the last thing I would do is deride another clubs hopes of having a similar facility nor add a caveat that "it's probably just a ruse to save their bacon".