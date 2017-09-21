WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 50th time lucky!

Re: 50th time lucky!
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:38 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4511
Location: Carcassonne, France
Looks good but I'll believe it when I see it. If it was built I just wonder how they are going to fill it though. Woeful Wakefield has a support base of less than 5,000 these days. Only visiting support in the local derby with a rampant Castleford or a powerful Leeds team, and maybe a successful Hull FC or Hull KR could ever hope to fill it.

I won't be coming all the way from Carcassonne, nor certainly from Bangkok where I am now, unless terrific Toulouse is playing there.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: 50th time lucky!
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:28 am
financialtimes
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1222
Terrible Toulouse have played at beautiful Belle View, were you there?
For reference they got beat by the Wakefield team that just scraped through the MPG that year :LOL:
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image
Re: 50th time lucky!
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:24 am
LifeLongHKRFan
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1871
financialtimes wrote:
Terrible Toulouse have played at beautiful Belle View, were you there?
For reference they got beat by the Wakefield team that just scraped through the MPG that year :LOL:

They played there this season against Sheffield iirc. I doubt he was there either.
Re: 50th time lucky!
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:00 am
yorksguy1865
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1143
Location: Inside my own head
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
nor certainly from Bangkok where I am now


Oh it all makes sense now, I always thought your name was Jean (as in French male name), no you're Chorley Jean (female), I've seen your show at that club just off Silom Road, you know near the Patpong night market, jesus that was a disturbing show I saw with all those ping pong balls, still got a bruise on my forehead and where did that snake crawl from..? O.O
Re: 50th time lucky!
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:16 am
bramleyrhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11966
Location: Leeds 13
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
That's the spirit, presumably you personally financed the KCOM, where you sit with your smug demeanor mocking the murky underbelly of professional R.L.

Give the club a break, & how do you think the supporters feel? Week after week visiting a crumbling relic watching a team constantly punching above their weight, seeing them win the square root of sod all, year after year.

Fingers crossed I say, it's about time something positive was on the horizon.


I think you could forgive anyone, Wakefield fan or otherwise, from taking a "I'll believe it when I'm stood in it" mentality. As the original poster said, this isn't the first "artists impression" for a Wakefield stadium we've all seen, but hopefully it's the last.

Good luck to Wakefield on the project, but I don't think anyone has a right to be offended if people think cynically about this announcement.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Re: 50th time lucky!
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:28 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8545
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Looks good but I'll believe it when I see it. If it was built I just wonder how they are going to fill it though. Woeful Wakefield has a support base of less than 5,000 these days. Only visiting support in the local derby with a rampant Castleford or a powerful Leeds team, and maybe a successful Hull FC or Hull KR could ever hope to fill it.

I won't be coming all the way from Carcassonne, nor certainly from Bangkok where I am now, unless terrific Toulouse is playing there.


Are you talking merd again Jean ?
We all know that people stay away from BV because its a dump and we can still average 5/6000.

Therefore shiny new stadium = 10000 fans every game, simple maths really :SHOOT:
Re: 50th time lucky!
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 1:56 pm
The Devil's Advocate
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3229
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
bramleyrhino wrote:
I think you could forgive anyone, Wakefield fan or otherwise, from taking a "I'll believe it when I'm stood in it" mentality. As the original poster said, this isn't the first "artists impression" for a Wakefield stadium we've all seen, but hopefully it's the last.

Good luck to Wakefield on the project, but I don't think anyone has a right to be offended if people think cynically about this announcement.


It's not the cynical comments that offend, jeez I'm off the scale when it comes to "New Wakefield Ground Mk 5?"

It has more to do with how posters own clubs acquired "state of the art" facilities. If I were in the lucky position of watching my team in a shiny stadium, the last thing I would do is deride another clubs hopes of having a similar facility nor add a caveat that "it's probably just a ruse to save their bacon".
"What year is this?"
