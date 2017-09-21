The Devil's Advocate wrote: That's the spirit, presumably you personally financed the KCOM, where you sit with your smug demeanor mocking the murky underbelly of professional R.L.



Give the club a break, & how do you think the supporters feel? Week after week visiting a crumbling relic watching a team constantly punching above their weight, seeing them win the square root of sod all, year after year.



Fingers crossed I say, it's about time something positive was on the horizon.

I think you could forgive anyone, Wakefield fan or otherwise, from taking a "I'll believe it when I'm stood in it" mentality. As the original poster said, this isn't the first "artists impression" for a Wakefield stadium we've all seen, but hopefully it's the last.Good luck to Wakefield on the project, but I don't think anyone has a right to be offended if people think cynically about this announcement.