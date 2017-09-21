WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 50th time lucky!

Looks good but I'll believe it when I see it. If it was built I just wonder how they are going to fill it though. Woeful Wakefield has a support base of less than 5,000 these days. Only visiting support in the local derby with a rampant Castleford or a powerful Leeds team, and maybe a successful Hull FC or Hull KR could ever hope to fill it.

I won't be coming all the way from Carcassonne, nor certainly from Bangkok where I am now, unless terrific Toulouse is playing there.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Terrible Toulouse have played at beautiful Belle View, were you there?
For reference they got beat by the Wakefield team that just scraped through the MPG that year :LOL:
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
