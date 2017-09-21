Looks good but I'll believe it when I see it. If it was built I just wonder how they are going to fill it though. Woeful Wakefield has a support base of less than 5,000 these days. Only visiting support in the local derby with a rampant Castleford or a powerful Leeds team, and maybe a successful Hull FC or Hull KR could ever hope to fill it.



I won't be coming all the way from Carcassonne, nor certainly from Bangkok where I am now, unless terrific Toulouse is playing there.