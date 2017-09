UllFC wrote: Looks good, but i'll believe it when I see it, whenever there's a threat to losing SL status due to the ground an artists impression or a picture of a chairman in a hi-viz holding a shovel pops up!

That's the spirit, presumably you personally financed the KCOM, where you sit with your smug demeanor mocking the murky underbelly of professional R.L.Give the club a break, & how do you think the supporters feel? Week after week visiting a crumbling relic watching a team constantly punching above their weight, seeing them win the square root of sod all, year after year.Fingers crossed I say, it's about time something positive was on the horizon.