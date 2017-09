Living The Dream wrote:

Not sure re Heaton but I certainly did see Richard Moore connect with 3 haymakers. If Ben Heaton has gone to Fev he is certainly going to be missing at the start of their season! Also they are going to have to manage that situation closely with Richard Moore and Ben Heaton potentially in the same changing room!!!

Back to the game and it was indicative of our season really. Great work up to the last third but just poor core skills and lack of attacking structure at times. It's there for all to see, including RM, and I am sure that will be worked on during the close season.

Fair play to Fev they looked that little bit more clinical today and deserved their win and extra £50k.

Congratulations to the club for getting to the middle 8's and hats off to the players for putting their bodies on the line. It was just a step too far for us in the middle 8's this time and none from 7 says we still have a long way to go.

Thanks for the memories and roll on 2018 season when we will no doubt go back on the Fax merrygoround again.