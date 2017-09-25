(Website)

Post a reply



1 , 2 , 3 29 posts • Page 3 of 3 mr t hall Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm

Posts: 2496

faxcar wrote: Fev were the better team today both in attack and defence and deserved the win.



I thought Carlisle was outstanding at 9 for Rovers making huge yards from dummy half making our marker defence look none existent and Thackery and Briggs combined better as a unit in the halves.



We had plenty of field position but same season long problem showed itself in not being able to convert the possession into points.



Sadly another game with Rovers spoiled by the silly lady from Fev coming onto the field and walking to the half way putting V's up to the Fax crowd whilst the game was going on didn't do anything to help their reputation.



Likewise Richard Moore showed poor professionalism, respect to the game and the club who once payed his wages and those who supported him with is incitement and antics at the end.

Lady.........

Was Heaton sent off for retaliation or did he start it ? Lady.........Was Heaton sent off for retaliation or did he start it ? Living The Dream Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat May 05, 2012 1:03 pm

Posts: 676

Not sure re Heaton but I certainly did see Richard Moore connect with 3 haymakers. If Ben Heaton has gone to Fev he is certainly going to be missing at the start of their season! Also they are going to have to manage that situation closely with Richard Moore and Ben Heaton potentially in the same changing room!!!

Back to the game and it was indicative of our season really. Great work up to the last third but just poor core skills and lack of attacking structure at times. It's there for all to see, including RM, and I am sure that will be worked on during the close season.

Fair play to Fev they looked that little bit more clinical today and deserved their win and extra £50k.

Congratulations to the club for getting to the middle 8's and hats off to the players for putting their bodies on the line. It was just a step too far for us in the middle 8's this time and none from 7 says we still have a long way to go.

Thanks for the memories and roll on 2018 season when we will no doubt go back on the Fax merrygoround again. Rotherham Fev Fan Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am

Posts: 3834

Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham



It's usually a fixture that I can get excited about.....

But simply couldn't yesterday....

Soon be Christmas I didn't get to the game.... for a few reasons....It's usually a fixture that I can get excited about.....But simply couldn't yesterday....Soon be Christmas She carries on through it all......

She's a Waterfall bentleyman Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm

Posts: 1779

Location: On the Star Ship Andromeda Hope Lives Again !!

The better Team won but again we showed all our old faults which have dogged us all season the game management was poor

is it just me or should we have taken the penalty tying the score and getting the ball back?

Another Season over looking fwd to 2018 looks like there will be new faces on & off the pitch faxcar Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm

Posts: 2544

bentleyman wrote: The better Team won but again we showed all our old faults which have dogged us all season the game management was poor

is it just me or should we have taken the penalty tying the score and getting the ball back?

Another Season over looking fwd to 2018 looks like there will be new faces on & off the pitch



Take the two was the call from everyone were I was sitting, level the score and follow it up with a good exit set, deep kick and put the pressure on the opposition, basic time tested Rugby League especially when the attack hasn't been breaking down the defence for most of the game.



Or the Fax 60 seconds to suicide alternative is put the ball down early, concede a penalty, go to sleep at marker and get a man in the bin for holding down after a frantic scramble to stop Fev at the other end of the field followed up by Rovers scoring on the next play. Take the two was the call from everyone were I was sitting, level the score and follow it up with a good exit set, deep kick and put the pressure on the opposition, basic time tested Rugby League especially when the attack hasn't been breaking down the defence for most of the game.Or the Fax 60 seconds to suicide alternative is put the ball down early, concede a penalty, go to sleep at marker and get a man in the bin for holding down after a frantic scramble to stop Fev at the other end of the field followed up by Rovers scoring on the next play. Hudd-Shay

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am

Posts: 2477

Location: Shuddersfield

bentleyman wrote: The better Team won but again we showed all our old faults which have dogged us all season the game management was poor

is it just me or should we have taken the penalty tying the score and getting the ball back?

Another Season over looking fwd to 2018 looks like there will be new faces on & off the pitch

No, we should have taken the two. Roll on next season. Up The Fax! Lindley Club, Guiness. Mmm! No, we should have taken the two. Roll on next season. Up The Fax! Lindley Club, Guiness. Mmm! Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.

Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.

And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,

Allus do it for Thissen. Hudd-Shay

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am

Posts: 2477

Location: Shuddersfield

faxcar wrote:



Or the Fax 60 seconds to suicide alternative is put the ball down early, concede a penalty, go to sleep at marker and get a man in the bin for holding down after a frantic scramble to stop Fev at the other end of the field followed up by Rovers scoring on the next play. Take the two was the call from everyone were I was sitting, level the score and follow it up with a good exit set, deep kick and put the pressure on the opposition, basic time tested Rugby League especially when the attack hasn't been breaking down the defence for most of the game.Or the Fax 60 seconds to suicide alternative is put the ball down early, concede a penalty, go to sleep at marker and get a man in the bin for holding down after a frantic scramble to stop Fev at the other end of the field followed up by Rovers scoring on the next play.

Precisely. Precisely. Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.

Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.

And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,

Allus do it for Thissen. Greg Florimos Boots

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am

Posts: 7684

Living The Dream wrote: Not sure re Heaton but I certainly did see Richard Moore connect with 3 haymakers. If Ben Heaton has gone to Fev he is certainly going to be missing at the start of their season! Also they are going to have to manage that situation closely with Richard Moore and Ben Heaton potentially in the same changing room!!!

Back to the game and it was indicative of our season really. Great work up to the last third but just poor core skills and lack of attacking structure at times. It's there for all to see, including RM, and I am sure that will be worked on during the close season.

Fair play to Fev they looked that little bit more clinical today and deserved their win and extra £50k.

Congratulations to the club for getting to the middle 8's and hats off to the players for putting their bodies on the line. It was just a step too far for us in the middle 8's this time and none from 7 says we still have a long way to go.

Thanks for the memories and roll on 2018 season when we will no doubt go back on the Fax merrygoround again.



I think we will see Heaton at Fax next season, maybe there was still a bit of spite as Moore will be seen by a lot of ex team mates to have let them down when he spat his dummy out and refused to play for us. I think we will see Heaton at Fax next season, maybe there was still a bit of spite as Moore will be seen by a lot of ex team mates to have let them down when he spat his dummy out and refused to play for us.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein



"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein



"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln atomic

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4039

Greg Florimos Boots wrote: I think we will see Heaton at Fax next season, maybe there was still a bit of spite as Moore will be seen by a lot of ex team mates to have let them down when he spat his dummy out and refused to play for us.



I personally think you where stronger last season.. I personally think you where stronger last season.. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 31 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 29 posts • Page 3 of 3 Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,637,805 744 76,246 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 28th Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sun 1st Oct : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























