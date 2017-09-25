faxcar wrote:
Fev were the better team today both in attack and defence and deserved the win.
I thought Carlisle was outstanding at 9 for Rovers making huge yards from dummy half making our marker defence look none existent and Thackery and Briggs combined better as a unit in the halves.
We had plenty of field position but same season long problem showed itself in not being able to convert the possession into points.
Sadly another game with Rovers spoiled by the silly lady from Fev coming onto the field and walking to the half way putting V's up to the Fax crowd whilst the game was going on didn't do anything to help their reputation.
Likewise Richard Moore showed poor professionalism, respect to the game and the club who once payed his wages and those who supported him with is incitement and antics at the end.
Was Heaton sent off for retaliation or did he start it ?