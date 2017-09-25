WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Featherstone game.

Re: Featherstone game.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:17 am
mr t hall Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2496
faxcar wrote:
Fev were the better team today both in attack and defence and deserved the win.

I thought Carlisle was outstanding at 9 for Rovers making huge yards from dummy half making our marker defence look none existent and Thackery and Briggs combined better as a unit in the halves.

We had plenty of field position but same season long problem showed itself in not being able to convert the possession into points.

Sadly another game with Rovers spoiled by the silly lady from Fev coming onto the field and walking to the half way putting V's up to the Fax crowd whilst the game was going on didn't do anything to help their reputation.

Likewise Richard Moore showed poor professionalism, respect to the game and the club who once payed his wages and those who supported him with is incitement and antics at the end.

Lady.........:)
Was Heaton sent off for retaliation or did he start it ?
Re: Featherstone game.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:11 am
Living The Dream Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 05, 2012 1:03 pm
Posts: 676
Not sure re Heaton but I certainly did see Richard Moore connect with 3 haymakers. If Ben Heaton has gone to Fev he is certainly going to be missing at the start of their season! Also they are going to have to manage that situation closely with Richard Moore and Ben Heaton potentially in the same changing room!!!
Back to the game and it was indicative of our season really. Great work up to the last third but just poor core skills and lack of attacking structure at times. It's there for all to see, including RM, and I am sure that will be worked on during the close season.
Fair play to Fev they looked that little bit more clinical today and deserved their win and extra £50k.
Congratulations to the club for getting to the middle 8's and hats off to the players for putting their bodies on the line. It was just a step too far for us in the middle 8's this time and none from 7 says we still have a long way to go.
Thanks for the memories and roll on 2018 season when we will no doubt go back on the Fax merrygoround again.
Re: Featherstone game.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:44 pm
Rotherham Fev Fan Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3834
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
I didn't get to the game.... for a few reasons....
It's usually a fixture that I can get excited about.....
But simply couldn't yesterday....
Soon be Christmas :lol:
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall
Re: Featherstone game.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 4:35 pm
bentleyman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm
Posts: 1779
Location: On the Star Ship Andromeda Hope Lives Again !!
The better Team won but again we showed all our old faults which have dogged us all season the game management was poor
is it just me or should we have taken the penalty tying the score and getting the ball back?
Another Season over looking fwd to 2018 looks like there will be new faces on & off the pitch
Re: Featherstone game.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 5:24 pm
faxcar Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2544
bentleyman wrote:
The better Team won but again we showed all our old faults which have dogged us all season the game management was poor
is it just me or should we have taken the penalty tying the score and getting the ball back?
Another Season over looking fwd to 2018 looks like there will be new faces on & off the pitch


Take the two was the call from everyone were I was sitting, level the score and follow it up with a good exit set, deep kick and put the pressure on the opposition, basic time tested Rugby League especially when the attack hasn't been breaking down the defence for most of the game.

Or the Fax 60 seconds to suicide alternative is put the ball down early, concede a penalty, go to sleep at marker and get a man in the bin for holding down after a frantic scramble to stop Fev at the other end of the field followed up by Rovers scoring on the next play. :CRAZY:
Re: Featherstone game.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 5:38 pm
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2477
Location: Shuddersfield
bentleyman wrote:
The better Team won but again we showed all our old faults which have dogged us all season the game management was poor
is it just me or should we have taken the penalty tying the score and getting the ball back?
Another Season over looking fwd to 2018 looks like there will be new faces on & off the pitch

No, we should have taken the two. Roll on next season. Up The Fax! Lindley Club, Guiness. Mmm! :DRUNK:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Re: Featherstone game.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 5:40 pm
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2477
Location: Shuddersfield
faxcar wrote:
Take the two was the call from everyone were I was sitting, level the score and follow it up with a good exit set, deep kick and put the pressure on the opposition, basic time tested Rugby League especially when the attack hasn't been breaking down the defence for most of the game.

Or the Fax 60 seconds to suicide alternative is put the ball down early, concede a penalty, go to sleep at marker and get a man in the bin for holding down after a frantic scramble to stop Fev at the other end of the field followed up by Rovers scoring on the next play. :CRAZY:

Precisely. :BEAT:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Re: Featherstone game.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:28 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7684
Living The Dream wrote:
Not sure re Heaton but I certainly did see Richard Moore connect with 3 haymakers. If Ben Heaton has gone to Fev he is certainly going to be missing at the start of their season! Also they are going to have to manage that situation closely with Richard Moore and Ben Heaton potentially in the same changing room!!!
Back to the game and it was indicative of our season really. Great work up to the last third but just poor core skills and lack of attacking structure at times. It's there for all to see, including RM, and I am sure that will be worked on during the close season.
Fair play to Fev they looked that little bit more clinical today and deserved their win and extra £50k.
Congratulations to the club for getting to the middle 8's and hats off to the players for putting their bodies on the line. It was just a step too far for us in the middle 8's this time and none from 7 says we still have a long way to go.
Thanks for the memories and roll on 2018 season when we will no doubt go back on the Fax merrygoround again.


I think we will see Heaton at Fax next season, maybe there was still a bit of spite as Moore will be seen by a lot of ex team mates to have let them down when he spat his dummy out and refused to play for us.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
