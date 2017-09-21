WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Featherstone game.

Re: Featherstone game.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:38 pm
Chris.Taylor
:WHISTLE: :WHISTLE: :WHISTLE:

I take it back. Sorry.
Re: Featherstone game.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:46 pm
griff1998
FevGrinder wrote:
We all get it wrong sometimes.......well maybe apart from you Griff :D :wink: :wink:


Proper in depth research, Dave.

That's the secret. :wink:
Re: Featherstone game.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:12 am
FevGrinder
griff1998 wrote:
Proper in depth research, Dave.

That's the secret. :wink:


Normally a lack of memory on my part - old age and all that.


Anyway back to the thread, I'm a bit more positive now (it's 5 days since the Wire debacle) so will go with:
Fax 22 - 30 Fev (though I'd not be surprised to see us get beat)
Attendance: 1998
First try: Heaton
Re: Featherstone game.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 1:48 pm
Pretty much full squad available for Sunday's big horrah.Boyle, who's been decent this year not inluded as isn't Douglas or deadduck signing Mammone...
Re: Featherstone game.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 5:32 pm
Greg Florimos Boots
Have to go mobile against Fev's old men.

Re: Featherstone game.
Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:31 am
Almost time to bring the curtain down down on this years campaign and no doubt a cracking game in store to do so.

As always with our games and great rivalry with Fev anything can happen with nothing between the sides each having +++++ and ------- aspects to the teams.
Fax are pretty much near full strength and will be confident but Fev are in the top 4 on merit and always do well at the Shay.

With the not so little matter of an extra 50k involved not a bad way to end the season.

On balance and home town bias I will go for Fax win today.

Have a great day everyone and enjoy the match.
Re: Featherstone game.
Sun Sep 24, 2017 6:50 pm
griff1998
Eh dear. :roll: :DEPRESSED: :DOH:
Re: Featherstone game.
Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:20 pm
Fev were the better team today both in attack and defence and deserved the win.

I thought Carlisle was outstanding at 9 for Rovers making huge yards from dummy half making our marker defence look none existent and Thackery and Briggs combined better as a unit in the halves.

We had plenty of field position but same season long problem showed itself in not being able to convert the possession into points.

Sadly another game with Rovers spoiled by the silly lady from Fev coming onto the field and walking to the half way putting V's up to the Fax crowd whilst the game was going on didn't do anything to help their reputation.

Likewise Richard Moore showed poor professionalism, respect to the game and the club who once payed his wages and those who supported him with is incitement and antics at the end.
Re: Featherstone game.
Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:26 pm
Greg Florimos Boots
We got stuck in again but as has been said season long problems haunted us again. Once again we had enough ball to win the game twice over but at times look clueless when we get in good positions. Im not sure how Marshall changes that next season without bringing in players in key positions which does not look likely to happen. When Marshall came he said he wanted the team playing good attacking rugby and that happened that year but we look half as good attack wise as then and our basic skills leave a lot to be desired. Im just not sure people are going to come on a Sunday to watch good defensive teams.

Re: Featherstone game.
Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:06 pm
Fax4Life
Poor game today not like we expected and we let ourselves down we lack a cutting edge and yet again it showed our lack of pace and 2 half backs.
We did look busted to be fair but it was so disappointing to not play well against our nemesis at home club Fev.
