WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Featherstone game.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Featherstone game.

Post a reply
Re: Featherstone game.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:38 pm
Chris.Taylor Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Sep 08, 2006 6:38 pm
Posts: 1106
:WHISTLE: :WHISTLE: :WHISTLE:

I take it back. Sorry.
Re: Featherstone game.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:46 pm
griff1998 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4786
FevGrinder wrote:
We all get it wrong sometimes.......well maybe apart from you Griff :D :wink: :wink:


Proper in depth research, Dave.

That's the secret. :wink:
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Chris.Taylor, DNAFax, GaryC, griff1998, Hudd-Shay and 81 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,635,0922,45876,2384,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM