Really looking forward to this match after missing a couple. It's billed as the £50,000 game but could be seen as £100,000 as the winners will deprive the loser of the money. Its about time we bet Fev at home and if we play like we have for most of the end of season games I'm sure we'll be reight. All out for this one and send our departing players off on a high so......Fax 28v10 Fev.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:42 pm
looking at last weeks result I think Fev are already on holiday.Another bash score please.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:01 pm
Fev have never won a game in the Middle Eights.
No reason they should be starting now.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:05 pm
griff1998 wrote:
Fev have never won a game in the Middle Eights.
No reason they should be starting now.
Neither have Sheffield
Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:20 pm
Chris.Taylor wrote:
Neither have Sheffield
Chris,
Apart from the ones against Wakefield and Halifax
Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:29 pm
Hudd-Shay wrote:
Really looking forward to this match after missing a couple. It's billed as the £50,000 game but could be seen as £100,000 as the winners will deprive the loser of the money. Its about time we bet Fev at home and if we play like we have for most of the end of season games I'm sure we'll be reight. All out for this one and send our departing players off on a high so......Fax 28v10 Fev.
I think that is was Greg that labelled this game as the £50k game before the super 8s even started and what a great shout that has turned out to be.
I am really looking forward to this game, chance to meet friends and raise a glass to absent friends, as well as watch what I suspect will be a well contentested game. Will Fax win, Fev win or will it be a draw? I have a suspicion that Fax might, but either way either It will be season over for both teams for the year. Rivalry to be resumed next year! Bring it on!
Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:31 am
FevGrinder wrote:
I think that is was Greg that labelled this game as the £50k game before the super 8s even started and what a great shout that has turned out to be.
I am really looking forward to this game, chance to meet friends and raise a glass to absent friends, as well as watch what I suspect will be a well contentested game. Will Fax win, Fev win or will it be a draw? I have a suspicion that Fax might, but either way either It will be season over for both teams for the year. Rivalry to be resumed next year! Bring it on!
Unlike '86 a draw will be no good for Fax!
See you Sunday!
Thu Sep 21, 2017 2:02 pm
FevGrinder wrote:
Chris,
Apart from the ones against Wakefield and Halifax
Thank you, Dave.
Amazing how short people's memories can be.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 2:58 pm
griff1998 wrote:
Thank you, Dave.
Amazing how short people's memories can be.
We all get it wrong sometimes.......well maybe apart from you Griff
Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:11 pm
Hudd-Shay wrote:
Unlike '86 a draw will be no good for Fax!
See you Sunday!
I can't wait for it now, personally I'll take a draw, but I'm biased, and it will increase our unbeaten run at the Shay in the league and extend the period where Fev have never won a middle 8 game.
PS Does this really count as a league game? And in actual fact does anyone really care about records? I guess some do (bean counters maybe), I'll just be happy with 5 mins bragging rights after the game.
See you Sunday
