Hudd-Shay wrote:
Really looking forward to this match after missing a couple. It's billed as the £50,000 game but could be seen as £100,000 as the winners will deprive the loser of the money. Its about time we bet Fev at home and if we play like we have for most of the end of season games I'm sure we'll be reight. All out for this one and send our departing players off on a high so......Fax 28v10 Fev.
I think that is was Greg that labelled this game as the £50k game before the super 8s even started and what a great shout that has turned out to be.
I am really looking forward to this game, chance to meet friends and raise a glass to absent friends, as well as watch what I suspect will be a well contentested game. Will Fax win, Fev win or will it be a draw? I have a suspicion that Fax might, but either way either It will be season over for both teams for the year. Rivalry to be resumed next year! Bring it on!