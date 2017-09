Really looking forward to this match after missing a couple. It's billed as the £50,000 game but could be seen as £100,000 as the winners will deprive the loser of the money. Its about time we bet Fev at home and if we play like we have for most of the end of season games I'm sure we'll be reight. All out for this one and send our departing players off on a high so......Fax 28v10 Fev.