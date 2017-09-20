WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Players we have not seen the best of.

Players we have not seen the best of.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:08 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
For whatever reason, be it injury, loss of form, kismet or just being plain next to useless, we have not got the best out of a stack of players this season.
Which had we, we may well have been going up to the division above = first target achieved.
I think it is not unfair to mention players and why we think we didn't see what we hoped for.

I'll start the ball rolling with:-
Thackray... gifted if past his best.
Why did we not see his best?
He couldn't separate the needs of the team from his own petulance.
Hence was missing when he got banned for said petulance.
Conclusion ... not a team player. Not a Dons player.

Over to you ... let's dish the dirt!
Re: Players we have not seen the best of.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:42 pm
Hanson , Heil , Worrincy, Aizue , Scott , Carr , Howden ,A J_Bishop, Barnett & Thackray.

With regard Hedges I think there is potential as a 13 .
Re: Players we have not seen the best of.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:25 pm
weighman wrote:
Hanson , Heil , Worrincy, Aizue , Scott , Carr , Howden , Barnett & Thackray.

With regard Hedges I think there is potential as a 13 .

With reasons please ...
One at a time will do.
OK another one ...
Aizue
Too bleeding old.
Re: Players we have not seen the best of.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:32 pm
Think that's unfair quoting a reason could get personal . Giving a name only covers the whole hog of reasons .
Re: Players we have not seen the best of.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:40 pm
OK....
I don't care ...
Heil
Useless!
Shouldn't be playing the game.
We want our money back.
See it doesn't have to be personal.
Re: Players we have not seen the best of.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 5:31 pm
weighman wrote:
Hanson , Heil , Worrincy, Aizue , Scott , Carr , Howden ,A J_Bishop, Barnett & Thackray.

With regard Hedges I think there is potential as a 13 .

Think that list is spot on, there's a lot of wage stealers in there, Barnett and thackray have clearly come for their last pay day, worrincy and scott seem to be pre occupied with their mon-fri jobs, and carr is very poor defensively and made out of biscuit! Hopefully RH has identified the deadwood and has the balls to be ruthless.
Re: Players we have not seen the best of.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 5:38 pm
RL clubs do not seem to do retained lists like they do in football . I think it would be a good idea.
Re: Players we have not seen the best of.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:15 pm
Danensian as stated on another thread that CH as been in the British game 25 years at the top level as a player & administrator & his circle of contacts in the game are probably second to none so how have we managed to sign so many players that aren't up to the mark.
Re: Players we have not seen the best of.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:23 pm
Did you rate CH as a player Geoff ?

Paul
Re: Players we have not seen the best of.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:25 pm
weighman wrote:
Did you rate CH as a player Geoff ?

Paul


Yes he was an excellent player

