For whatever reason, be it injury, loss of form, kismet or just being plain next to useless, we have not got the best out of a stack of players this season.

Which had we, we may well have been going up to the division above = first target achieved.

I think it is not unfair to mention players and why we think we didn't see what we hoped for.



I'll start the ball rolling with:-

Thackray... gifted if past his best.

Why did we not see his best?

He couldn't separate the needs of the team from his own petulance.

Hence was missing when he got banned for said petulance.

Conclusion ... not a team player. Not a Dons player.



Over to you ... let's dish the dirt!

lol