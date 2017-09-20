The next Fund Raising event for the Danny Houghton Testimonial Fund will be a Race Night to be held at the Lambwath Pub and Restaurant, Sutton Road, Hull on Tuesday 26th September 2017 - 7.30 p.m. Admission Free - All Welcome.

Danny H and other Hull FC stars will be present whilst it is hoped that the RL Challenge Cup trophy will also be on view.

Please endeavour to support this event for a loyal servant of our Club.