northernbloke wrote:
Let's pose the question, if it's Widnes that come down would it be looked at deffently? They were apparently the big success of franchise, this year they finished bottom.
Widnes were a success of the Franchise system.
With P&R it's a weak team replacing a weak team......neither Widnes, Catalan or HKR will be anywhere other than the Qualifiers again next year, so all you've done is tweak the up/down/up scenario we had before licensing.
As for your definition of the NRL as boring and not the model to follow, we've had over a hundred years to try P&R and the only reason the Franchise experiment failed was that there were loose regulations that weren't even followed loosely....Wales was a massive error on the Part of the RFL, as was not letting IL keep his stake in London, but parochial northerners running their game have no concept of what expansion is other than sticking posts in the ground and expecting fans to flock to games. The NRL competes with AFL for Hearts and Minds in 'stralia and does pretty well at it. Football is growing down there, but it's a summer sport so no real threat, but the NRL are constantly "on point" in developing and promoting the game.....compare that to the activity of Red Hall which is more than often a rear guard action.
Licencing, but run independently of the RFL with clearly defined targets and goals.