The problem with licensing is the closed shop!!! That's what NRL went for, I think for quite different reasons than here. The top flight in NRL is dull rugby generally, on tv it's pretty boring to watch, I think it's actually inevitable it will, but I would not want the northern hemisphere game to go that way.

I would rather see the names in the top 12 changing, through promotion or demotion than a fixed top 12, why? Because it gives clubs something to work towards. Yes they have to be financially viable, etc. The game is different to Australia, we don't have to follow that pattern.

Let's pose the question, if it's Widnes that come down would it be looked at deffently? They were apparently the big success of franchise, this year they finished bottom.