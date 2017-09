wire-quin wrote: Lets start with the academy table and the money table



How do you think they would line up 1-6 with Reds, Hudds, Wakey, Widnes, Leigh, London

Academy wise we're at or near the top.Money wise is a hard one because Salford, Hudds and ourselves are all 100% reliant on 1 source for survival.....without Marwan, Davy and Hughes all three clubs would vanish pretty quickly. Wakey and Widnes are much nearer self sufficiency than we ever were but still have some ways to go whilst Leigh have made great strides and continue to do so.London will not bet promoted via the 8's. Next year there will be 3 other strong and full time squads all chomping at the bit and unless we've bought a couple of gnarly forwards, we will struggle to make the qualifiers IMHO. Licensing is our only route back, but not with the current owner in place.