(Website)

Post a reply 8 posts Page 1 of 1 northernbloke Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm

Posts: 316

Be interested in folks thoughts.

For me this year the 8s concept has been excellent. In the top flight the last semi final spot is still up for grabs.

In the qualifiers it's all down to the final weekend who gets the 3rd spot, even our game means something. We have some movement between the leagues, which I think is essential for the sport.

Dennis Betts and his comments about stability in SL, HKR seem to have done ok this year judging by there crowd numbers.

Franchise I think stagnates the game a bit, and it makes the whole game more of an old boys club more than it is now.



Sadly I suspect the RFL will go back to franchise in 2019. And in call me dogs words reinforces the "rich mans toys" those with the biggest backers get to play in the top level. Bostwick Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm

Posts: 1211

Super 8s for me. It keeps the leagues interesting and poor teams get found out. Exiled down south Cheeky half-back



Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am

Posts: 621

Franchises allow teams to build. We may be about to see the failure of the P&R system played out (albeit through the mid 8 system) with HKR going up and Leigh coming down. Wire Quin at work PC Plum

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Mar 15, 2006 1:46 pm

Posts: 1031

Location: Balamoray

My view on this is we as a game need to be bold and start to reinvent the production of the game to make it more marketable and worth column inches, and attractive to spectators new and old.



One thing that is blindingly obvious is that whilst not neglecting the heritage of the game and the fantastic clubs we have, there are the new boys who are now adding the geographical dimension to the game and these should be given their chance in the sun. The game at the highest level needs to be accessible, watchable, glitzy, global.



My view FWIW, break the mould and go for Conferences, 2, a rough current geographical spread, but with the capacity to evolve over time. The idea of every minute matters also appeals as well as jeopardy, with an element of security that the franchise system offers.



Scrap the salary cap

Scrap overseas players limit



Minimum criteria for top level, inc



Clubs running reserve grade, academy and scholarship – focus on home grown talent

Proven and demonstrable financial management, participation bonds

Marketing plan to increase crowds and revenues, and, to supplement, ground suited to accommodate anticipated crowd growth

……….. sure there are a few others.



2 Conferences formed at the end of season 2018, both 8 teams, top 4 sides in the Championship invited to join current SL teams to form the conferences.



Hypothetically, us, Toronto, Toulouse and Leigh join the 12 SL clubs to form the conferences:



Wigan, Warrington, St Helens, Salford, Widnes, Leigh, Toulouse, Les Cats



Leeds, Hull, Hull KR, Huddersfield, Wakefield, Castleford, London, Toronto.



All clubs in conference play each other home and away, plus play other conference either home or away, inc one game for Magic or ‘on the road’, total games 22.



End of season play off each conference 1 / 2 rest, 3v6, 4v5, then two conference semis, highest place winner in conference 1 play lowest in conf 2, the winners play Grand Final



Bottom two team in conferences play, winner to retain status loser to play winner Championship (a la MPG)



In theory, the conferences in 2023 could look like



Wigan, Warrington, St Helens, Salford, Barcelona, Cumbria, Toulouse, Les Cats



Leeds, Hull, New York, Featherstone, Halifax, Castleford, London, Toronto.





At the Round of 32 in Challenge Cup, the 16 qualifiers get a guaranteed home tie against a top tier side based on a free draw, adds a bit of spice to Cup, final brought back to May.



Add in a Conference State of Origin (not sure of the qualifying criteria)



Add in dates for Internationals.



I am sure all pie in the sky, but I like it !!!! itsmeagain Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm

Posts: 248

Brilliant and too clever for the RFL to adopt Call Me God

Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am

Posts: 52

Licencing every day of the week for me, but with a raft of conditions, including independently audited business plans, attendance targets, development targets and a new Superleague management team in place, with little or no connection to the RFL....or the clubs for that matter!

Central Marketing is a must if the game is to grow and whilst I love PC Plums plans, they are "back of a beermat" stuff unless there are clear rewards and consequences for teams that don't pull their weight.



Teams that don't step up in terms of development, business acumen and other basic fundamentals of running a profitable or sustainable business will receive assistance and guidance, but if they choose to ignore the expert advice given, then they are cut adrift. There is no room for "romance and reminiscing" in Modern sport...Toronto have pulled 7k averages out of the hat year 1 and I suspect that will continue next year too, because they "get it"......that fans, leads to interest, leads to exposure, leads to corporates, leads to more income and whilst there are clubs in SL as bad as we are at this sort of stuff, none of them have the potential audience that London do and therefore, if we get a second chance, we will need "fresh" money behind us. wire-quin

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm

Posts: 5398

Location: Looking for a coach that can coach

I see Wigan have made a considerable loss. Mac out! Riverside Red

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Mon Jun 06, 2011 7:51 pm

Posts: 154

Location: Lancashire

Super 8's is London's only route.



Franchise - No ground, no fans and no money. The only positive being academy performance. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Riverside Red and 40 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 8 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to London Broncos Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,634,833 2,096 76,234 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 20:00 SL SALFORD v ST. HELENS TV TOMORROW : 10:55 NRL MELBOURNE v BRISBANE TV TOMORROW : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v HULL FC TV TOMORROW : 20:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v LEEDS TOMORROW : 20:00 8s LONDONB v LEIGH Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40 NRL SYDNEY v NQL COWBOYS TV Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v HULL KR > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15 SL WAKEFIELD v WIGAN TV < Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15 8s CATALANS v WIDNES TV Sun 24th Sep : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM





























