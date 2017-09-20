WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super 8s or franchise

Super 8s or franchise
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:41 pm
northernbloke
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 316
Be interested in folks thoughts.
For me this year the 8s concept has been excellent. In the top flight the last semi final spot is still up for grabs.
In the qualifiers it's all down to the final weekend who gets the 3rd spot, even our game means something. We have some movement between the leagues, which I think is essential for the sport.
Dennis Betts and his comments about stability in SL, HKR seem to have done ok this year judging by there crowd numbers.
Franchise I think stagnates the game a bit, and it makes the whole game more of an old boys club more than it is now.

Sadly I suspect the RFL will go back to franchise in 2019. And in call me dogs words reinforces the "rich mans toys" those with the biggest backers get to play in the top level.

Users browsing this forum: Bostwick, northernbloke, the rugbyman and 95 guests

