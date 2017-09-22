kirtonLindseyWolf wrote: Be great to see Ratch chime into the line at the last minute ala Brett Hodgson. The man was a genius at creating havoc in defensive lines. He would just loiter out back when the ball was played and then effortlessly come between the centre and the winger or the second row and the centre.

well that was the plan when we signed him. he just doesn't have the same running style as Bert. he's not as direct an doesn't seem to accelerate through those gaps as well.Likewise with putting him at centre, he doesn't run like a centrez he doesn't run a centres line, I'd be concerned if we put him at right centre, you'd have him and Hughes both buggering things up doing the inside step