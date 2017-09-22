Points taken. For clarity, I do not think that Russell should be playing FB.



My point was that you might as well have the likes of him or Kev Penny playing FB if the main contribution of the FB in our current setup is limited to kick returning.



Russell was one of the top meter makers in the league in 2014 mainly because of his kick returns.



Ratch should be our FB, and give him the platform to excel in attack with better halves, people will stop banging the "Ratch to Centre/loose forward/hooker/prop/wirette or whatever" drum.