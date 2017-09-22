WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - wish list for new coach

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves wish list for new coach

Post a reply
Re: wish list for new coach
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 2:15 pm
Jimathay User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 90
Location: Lymm
Points taken. For clarity, I do not think that Russell should be playing FB.

My point was that you might as well have the likes of him or Kev Penny playing FB if the main contribution of the FB in our current setup is limited to kick returning.

Russell was one of the top meter makers in the league in 2014 mainly because of his kick returns.

Ratch should be our FB, and give him the platform to excel in attack with better halves, people will stop banging the "Ratch to Centre/loose forward/hooker/prop/wirette or whatever" drum.
-Long time lurker-
Re: wish list for new coach
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 2:21 pm
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8781
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
I dont like Ratchford at full back AT ALL..... and i dont think he effects the game enough to play in the halves.

I've always thought his best position is in the centres... based purely on the fact that he is a decent player, who isnt a Full Back or a half back.
Massive pessimist
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brendinio, Brolenni13, Captain Hook, DAG, Fatbelly, Jimathay, karetaker, latchfordbob, lister, marshman777, Moving Forward, moving on..., NtW, Penks81, Philth, Shazbaz, Steve51, TF and the wire, TwistTheMellonMan, Wiredeano and 304 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,635,6692,23176,2414,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
30
- 0BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > TOMORROW : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  TOMORROW : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM