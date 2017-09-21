WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - wish list for new coach

Re: wish list for new coach
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:00 am
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 880
Gaz3376 wrote:
the ban now stands after the french rugby league appealed the appeal as far as i know.


So presumably Catalans will appeal the appeal of the appeal?
Re: wish list for new coach
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:52 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35438
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Alffi_7 wrote:
Where does Gigot stand with his latest drugs ban? It all seems to have gone quite quiet?



i guess he has dix-huit mois left.
Re: wish list for new coach
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 1:05 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3533
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Wirefan wrote:
Krisnan Inu
Julien Bousquet


I like them two.
Re: wish list for new coach
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:54 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 880
karetaker wrote:
I like them two.


I had quite liked Inu, but some of his performances this year have been bordering criminal at times.
Re: wish list for new coach
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:34 am
Steve51
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 16, 2004 10:42 am
Posts: 3789
Location: To be confirmed
Ratchford has too much football in his hands to isolate him at centre. As all of our current halves are organisers/distributors, we need someone at 6 to take on the line and provide a spark. In the absence of anyone coming in I'd put him at 6 and search out a fullback.
Re: wish list for new coach
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:38 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35438
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Steve51 wrote:
Ratchford has too much football in his hands to isolate him at centre. As all of our current halves are organisers/distributors, we need someone at 6 to take on the line and provide a spark. In the absence of anyone coming in I'd put him at 6 and search out a fullback.



I've often thought over the years, the best thing he could do is start watching as much video on Iestyn Harris as he can, he's the closest player in terms to style(stepping off both feet) to ratch. It'd do him the world of good.
Re: wish list for new coach
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:25 am
Jimathay
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 89
Location: Lymm
Steve51 wrote:
Ratchford has too much football in his hands to isolate him at centre. As all of our current halves are organisers/distributors, we need someone at 6 to take on the line and provide a spark. In the absence of anyone coming in I'd put him at 6 and search out a fullback.


I think the Ratch to Centre argument stems from the fact that 1, we don't have any clever, creative, ball-playing centres (Currie's always stood out at Centre for this reason, but is obviously better used elsewhere).

And 2, Ratch's skill have been a little wasted the past couple of seasons because of our turgid attacking play. His main contributions have unfortuately been kick returns. Russell is a better option at FB for that purpose.

BUT, recruit well to sort out the glaring hole in the halves, keep Ratch at FB, and all of a sudden he becomes an immense attacking threat, getting ball in hand in the right areas of the pitch.

Get the organisation and distribution from 6/7 right, and with Ratch, Currie and Westerman all as options as 2nd/3rd receiver, we become a very unpredictable and dangerous attacking team.
-Long time lurker-
Re: wish list for new coach
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:32 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35438
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Jimathay wrote:

And 2, Ratch's skill have been a little wasted the past couple of seasons because of our turgid attacking play. His main contributions have unfortuately been kick returns. Russell is a better option at FB for that purpose.



no, just, no.
Re: wish list for new coach
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:26 am
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8975
Jimathay wrote:
Russell is a better option at FB for that purpose.


Tried that experiment at Catalans away at the start of the season. The rest is history.
Re: wish list for new coach
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:33 am
wire-flyer
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 139
Has to catch the ball first :oops:
