Steve51 wrote: Ratchford has too much football in his hands to isolate him at centre. As all of our current halves are organisers/distributors, we need someone at 6 to take on the line and provide a spark. In the absence of anyone coming in I'd put him at 6 and search out a fullback.

I think the Ratch to Centre argument stems from the fact that 1, we don't have any clever, creative, ball-playing centres (Currie's always stood out at Centre for this reason, but is obviously better used elsewhere).And 2, Ratch's skill have been a little wasted the past couple of seasons because of our turgid attacking play. His main contributions have unfortuately been kick returns. Russell is a better option at FB for that purpose.BUT, recruit well to sort out the glaring hole in the halves, keep Ratch at FB, and all of a sudden he becomes an immense attacking threat, getting ball in hand in the right areas of the pitch.Get the organisation and distribution from 6/7 right, and with Ratch, Currie and Westerman all as options as 2nd/3rd receiver, we become a very unpredictable and dangerous attacking team.