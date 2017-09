CW8 wrote: If you remember the performance level increase of almost all of the players when smith first took charge then I don't think it's unreasonable to assume that a different coaching perspective could get a lot more from a large proportion of the squad.



We need some signings too, things need shaking up and the professionalism and focus needs to improve dramatically.

I think a different management style is what is needed to achieve exactly that.There's potential in these players that will be left on the roster, it's just a case of a fresh start under a different ethos that will probably have us see what they can offer.Lineham-type players could be very good under the correct guidance and the right discipline.