|
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2011 9:14 pm
Posts: 616
|
So assuming we make a coaching announcement from the NRL in due course, I would hope that a couple of the attributes they bring (along with being ruthless, great coaching, man management skills etc.) would be being highly skilled in player development and well connected in terms of potential fringe NRL players who could make an impact in SL.
On that basis, two questions:
1 - Which current players in our squad do you think have potential to really move up a level or two with good coaching and development?
2 – Which positions would you like to see an influx of 3-4 overseas new players fill? I’d assume centre and half back are the two obvious ones.
|
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:03 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 805
Location: Purgatory
|
I'd like to think Julien, with the right coaching could become a decent NRL standard forward. He has the heart and the strength but i think he lacks the nouse. I'm not suggesting he could become a luke lewis but i think he's got the raw attributes to make a Nutley.
|
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:44 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8778
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
|
Fullback
Centre
Winger
Stand off/Scrum Half with a kicking game
in reality we need alot more than 4 new players.
in backs, if you remove the dead wood and the not good enough, looks a bit like
1.
2.
3.
4. Ratchford
5.
6.
7.
|
Massive pessimist
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:54 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 345
Location: Dubai
|
morleys_deckchair wrote:
Fullback
Centre
Winger
Stand off/Scrum Half with a kicking game
in reality we need alot more than 4 new players.
in backs, if you remove the dead wood and the not good enough, looks a bit like
1.
2.
3.
4. Ratchford
5.
6.
7.
Did Tony Smith permit you to put Racthford at left centre? He is still here for another week - have some respect!
|
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:12 pm
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 163
|
Amazing how Atkins has all of a sudden fallen into ‘not good enough’ and ‘dead wood’ category.
|
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;
Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012
Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1973-4
Floodlit Trophy Winners - 1955-6
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:21 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2778
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
|
Harvey Livett will be the next Scully. Where he will play is anyone's guess
|
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:47 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35432
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Harvey Livett will be the next Scully. Where he will play is anyone's guess
i think there's a lot of potential in both livett and toby king, if they continue to improve that wouldn't be too bad going forward, king needs some work on his defence but he's got a bit of attacking nous.
Where you play livett is a good one though, again, going forward he does appear to look threatening, its where you play him tho to get the most out.
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 5:46 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3142
Location: Stuck in 1982
|
DAG wrote:
Amazing how Atkins has all of a sudden fallen into ‘not good enough’ and ‘dead wood’ category.
Was it a serious post, probably? I agree with you, for next year Atkins stays in the team on merit.
In part answer to the OP's proposition (1) and as it was ALL the fault of Smith and Agar then with better coaching, perhaps Johnson, Smith and Patton may improve by a notch, giving them half a chance. Livett, Jullien and Philbin could really kick on and I'd like to think T King could also, but, I've not seen enough of him by comparison, until someone tells me he's played more than Livett...so perhaps more of an impression.
|
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 5:49 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8778
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
|
DAG wrote:
Amazing how Atkins has all of a sudden fallen into ‘not good enough’ and ‘dead wood’ category.
sorry.. forgot about Atkins
|
Massive pessimist
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:47 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 3233
|
I agree that our backline is poor. I do think that if you put a few good and well-chosen players around the likes of Brown and Lineham they would suddenly look a lot better.
I would agree that a centre and half-back are the priority, with a Chris Hicks-quality winger a real bonus. I am happy enough with our second row but we need a good new prop.
|
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Horne > Myler
Best back row in the game?
Odemwingie wrote:
Depends what you're looking for.
Burgess, Ellis and Thaiday for strenth and being a nother prop.
If you want the whole package then Lockers is the best right now.
boz the warrior wrote:
lee briers is a nice person whoooo luck at lee forming a scrum the wire bum banger
Northampton_Saint wrote:
We have the best pack in the league pretty much,
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, Dezzies_right_hook, Fatbelly, H53a, just_browny, lister, Man Mountain, Moe syslak, Mr Snoodle, Philth, scottty, Stitch, Tiz Lad, Uncle Rico, Wire200#, wolfie wales and 395 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|