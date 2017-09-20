So assuming we make a coaching announcement from the NRL in due course, I would hope that a couple of the attributes they bring (along with being ruthless, great coaching, man management skills etc.) would be being highly skilled in player development and well connected in terms of potential fringe NRL players who could make an impact in SL.



On that basis, two questions:



1 - Which current players in our squad do you think have potential to really move up a level or two with good coaching and development?



2 – Which positions would you like to see an influx of 3-4 overseas new players fill? I’d assume centre and half back are the two obvious ones.