So assuming we make a coaching announcement from the NRL in due course, I would hope that a couple of the attributes they bring (along with being ruthless, great coaching, man management skills etc.) would be being highly skilled in player development and well connected in terms of potential fringe NRL players who could make an impact in SL.
On that basis, two questions:
1 - Which current players in our squad do you think have potential to really move up a level or two with good coaching and development?
2 – Which positions would you like to see an influx of 3-4 overseas new players fill? I’d assume centre and half back are the two obvious ones.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:03 pm
I'd like to think Julien, with the right coaching could become a decent NRL standard forward. He has the heart and the strength but i think he lacks the nouse. I'm not suggesting he could become a luke lewis but i think he's got the raw attributes to make a Nutley.
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:44 pm
Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:44 pm
Posts: 8777
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
Fullback
Centre
Winger
Stand off/Scrum Half with a kicking game
in reality we need alot more than 4 new players.
in backs, if you remove the dead wood and the not good enough, looks a bit like
1.
2.
3.
4. Ratchford
5.
6.
7.
Massive pessimist
Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:54 pm
Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:54 pm
Posts: 345
Location: Dubai
|
morleys_deckchair wrote:
Fullback
Centre
Winger
Stand off/Scrum Half with a kicking game
in reality we need alot more than 4 new players.
in backs, if you remove the dead wood and the not good enough, looks a bit like
1.
2.
3.
4. Ratchford
5.
6.
7.
Did Tony Smith permit you to put Racthford at left centre? He is still here for another week - have some respect!
Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:12 pm
Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:12 pm
Amazing how Atkins has all of a sudden fallen into ‘not good enough’ and ‘dead wood’ category.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:21 pm
Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 2778
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
|
Harvey Livett will be the next Scully. Where he will play is anyone's guess
Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:47 pm
Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:47 pm
Posts: 35432
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Harvey Livett will be the next Scully. Where he will play is anyone's guess
i think there's a lot of potential in both livett and toby king, if they continue to improve that wouldn't be too bad going forward, king needs some work on his defence but he's got a bit of attacking nous.
Where you play livett is a good one though, again, going forward he does appear to look threatening, its where you play him tho to get the most out.
