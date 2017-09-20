WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - wish list for new coach

wish list for new coach
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:38 pm
Kevin Turvey
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2011 9:14 pm
Posts: 616
So assuming we make a coaching announcement from the NRL in due course, I would hope that a couple of the attributes they bring (along with being ruthless, great coaching, man management skills etc.) would be being highly skilled in player development and well connected in terms of potential fringe NRL players who could make an impact in SL.

On that basis, two questions:

1 - Which current players in our squad do you think have potential to really move up a level or two with good coaching and development?

2 – Which positions would you like to see an influx of 3-4 overseas new players fill? I’d assume centre and half back are the two obvious ones.
Re: wish list for new coach
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:03 pm
Philth
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 805
Location: Purgatory
I'd like to think Julien, with the right coaching could become a decent NRL standard forward. He has the heart and the strength but i think he lacks the nouse. I'm not suggesting he could become a luke lewis but i think he's got the raw attributes to make a Nutley.
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said

